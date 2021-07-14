Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

ALNA traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

