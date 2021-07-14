Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 1,300 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $181,337.00.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. The stock had a trading volume of 778,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

