Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of ALGT opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

