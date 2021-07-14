Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.33.
Shares of ALGT opened at $189.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
