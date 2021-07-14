Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 425.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 83,935 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.