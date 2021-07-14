Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu Sells 114,174 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 114,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $3,744,907.20.

Alector stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.