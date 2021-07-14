Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AA opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last ninety days.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

