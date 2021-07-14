Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 1,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 519,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400,137 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $16,974,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

