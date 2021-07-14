Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

EPA:AIR opened at €111.24 ($130.87) on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €106.30.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

