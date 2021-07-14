Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €111.24 ($130.87) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €106.30. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

