Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 47,883 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

