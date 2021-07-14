Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

