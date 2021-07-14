Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.37.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,262. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

