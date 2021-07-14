AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.85. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 90,976 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$537.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.39.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

