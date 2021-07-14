ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADT by 1,235.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in ADT by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ADT by 1,868.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

