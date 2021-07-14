Adrian Senderowicz Sells 40,993 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) Director Adrian Senderowicz sold 40,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $457,891.81.
Shares of PBYI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,121. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14.
About Puma Biotechnology
