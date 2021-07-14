Adrian Senderowicz Sells 40,993 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) Director Adrian Senderowicz sold 40,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $457,891.81.

Shares of PBYI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,121. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

