Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 8,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.