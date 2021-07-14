Add.xyz Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5,742.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.00818033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

