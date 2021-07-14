ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NYSE ADCT opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

