Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) will post sales of $32.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $33.54 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies posted sales of $20.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $150.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $152.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $216.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adaptive Biotechnologies.

NYSE ADPT opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $641,600.00. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $116,156.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,782.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

