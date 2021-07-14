Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFIB. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

AFIB stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

