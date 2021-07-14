Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,770 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLRN opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.52.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

