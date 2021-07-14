Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) SVP Jamey Traywick Rutherford Sells 6,105 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) SVP Jamey Traywick Rutherford sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $259,462.50.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 4,644,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,646. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
