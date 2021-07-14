Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) Major Shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr Sells 13,100,000 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

