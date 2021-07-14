Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

