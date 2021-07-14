Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 849,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000.

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

