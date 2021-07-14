Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 64,894 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

CRCT stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 668,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

