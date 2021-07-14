Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 64,894 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
CRCT stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 668,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.
CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
