AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CEO Carl L. G. Hansen Sells 6,000,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,975. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.