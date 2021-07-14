Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 89.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,775,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

