Aaron Boynton Sells 12,656 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aaron Boynton sold 2,741 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $102,376.35.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 52,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,386. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

