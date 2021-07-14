A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.