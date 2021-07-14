A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

