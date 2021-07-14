A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Sells $722,370.92 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 13,462 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $722,370.92.
NYSE AMRK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,090. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $57.63.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
