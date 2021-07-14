A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Sells $722,370.92 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 13,462 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $722,370.92.

NYSE AMRK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,090. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

