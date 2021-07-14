9,999 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $37,011,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.