934 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $219.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.