908 Devices (NYSE:MASS) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Specifically, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $1,666,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,336.

About 908 Devices (NYSE:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

