908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.87

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 8395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,196 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

