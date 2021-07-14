900,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,941,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,767,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,963,000.

PTOCU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

