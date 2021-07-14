8PAY (8PAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $313,145.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $385,822.50 and approximately $313,145.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00154083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.17 or 0.99780615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00935232 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

