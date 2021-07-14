8,511,572 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Bought by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,511,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,682,000. Builders FirstSource comprises 29.6% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. 34,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,479. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

