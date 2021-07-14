$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $520,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

