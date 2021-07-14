650,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Altimeter Capital Management LP

Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,385,000. DigitalOcean accounts for about 0.2% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned 0.61% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,093. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.48.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.