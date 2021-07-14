$643.52 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post sales of $643.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.80 million to $806.58 million. First Solar reported sales of $642.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,863. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90. First Solar has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $578,592. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

