6,219 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 31.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

