574,858 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 574,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $572,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

RXDX stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

