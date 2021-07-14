5,612 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

