$518.73 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report $518.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.39 million. Air Lease posted sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Lease.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.
Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,870. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.
