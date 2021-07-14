50,900 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,069,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

NASDAQ DHBCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.