500,000 Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVHU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,150,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $24,048,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $20,100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,807,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

