50,000 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $7.51 on Wednesday, hitting $257.11. 70,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion and a PE ratio of -67.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,146 shares of company stock worth $179,821,151 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

