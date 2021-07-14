50,000 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,291,000.

COVAU stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

